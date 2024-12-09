HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

