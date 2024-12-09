HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

