Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.