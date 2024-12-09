Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 582 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 566,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,078,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,626.56. The trade was a 64.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,340 shares of company stock worth $44,765,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

