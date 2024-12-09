Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

