Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,517 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $8,124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 147,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 523,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 704,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.