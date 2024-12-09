Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,526 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Haleon by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

