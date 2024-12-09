Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,469,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,251,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,775 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

