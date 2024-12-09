Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 3.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

