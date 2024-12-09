Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $273.53 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

