Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INOD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innodata in the third quarter worth about $311,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $44.55 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,630,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,374.10. This trade represents a 66.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock worth $42,040,262. 15.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

