Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $1,715,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of NJUN stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

