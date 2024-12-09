Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Sells $2,568,844.06 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $2,584,668.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,445,699.40.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,507,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,817,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

