Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

