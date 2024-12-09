Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $56.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.