James Fu Bin Lu Sells 692,211 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 692,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $10,639,283.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,968,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,724,308. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 683,297 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $10,365,615.49.

On Wednesday, November 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $2,814,684.00.

Shares of GRND opened at $15.94 on Monday. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grindr in the second quarter worth $3,640,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $3,179,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Grindr by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 189,237 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

