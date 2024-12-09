Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 61.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $126.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

