Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 221,133 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1,267.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

