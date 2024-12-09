Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

AON stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $395.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

