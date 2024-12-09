Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

