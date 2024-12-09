Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 9,744 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

