Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357,799 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.54% of Healthcare Services Group worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $9,166,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCSG stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

