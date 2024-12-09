Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Catalent by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Catalent by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,382,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after purchasing an additional 863,624 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,130,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 699,851 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,082,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Catalent Stock Down 0.5 %

CTLT opened at $61.83 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent



Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

