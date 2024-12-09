Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

LMT opened at $513.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

