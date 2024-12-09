Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.92 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,640 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,388.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 397,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 381,365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

