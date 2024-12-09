Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of ALLETE worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 31.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter worth $5,766,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 91.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.54 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

