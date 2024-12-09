Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1,693.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.88% of Helen of Troy worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,418 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

