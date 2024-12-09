Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CSX alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 819,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 485.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 66,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 174.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 43,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.