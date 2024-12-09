Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,169 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dorman Products worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dorman Products by 781.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DORM opened at $138.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $146.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,173 shares of company stock worth $8,936,331. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

