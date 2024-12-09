Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,236,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,325,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

