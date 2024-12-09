Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $456,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

FANG opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $146.52 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

