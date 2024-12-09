Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,657 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ENSG stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

