Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 46,511 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.6 %

ADM stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

