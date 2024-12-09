Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $43.47 on Monday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

FER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

