Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 709,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $220.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.03%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

