Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

New York Times stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

