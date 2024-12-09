Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

