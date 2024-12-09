Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,107 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in PayPal by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 220,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

