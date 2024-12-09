Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,552 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Incyte by 35.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.92 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

