Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,858 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $4,491,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,216,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,571.10 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $177.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

