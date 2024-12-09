Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 262,617 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after purchasing an additional 454,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

