Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,073 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $186.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

