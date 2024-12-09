Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,068 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $144.26 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

