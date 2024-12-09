Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 800 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $317.81 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

