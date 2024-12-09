Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 827,572 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 83.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

