Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,340 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $153.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.