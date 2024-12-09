Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 83,456 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 83,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 804,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,631,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AR stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
