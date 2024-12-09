Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,279.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $965.69 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

