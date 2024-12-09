Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 30,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $188,955.00.

Rubrik Stock Up 20.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

