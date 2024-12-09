Lancaster Colony Corporation Enters Severance Agreement with Executive StealeyOn December 3, 2024, Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) revealed in an 8-K filing an agreement with Carl R. Stealey, who is departing from T. Marzetti Company, a w

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lancaster Colony’s 8K filing here.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

